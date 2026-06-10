Business owners in the Tavistock and Yelverton – as well as the South Hams – are being asked to check their CCTV following attempted burglaries at businesses in and around Plymouth.
The appeal comes after two burglaries in Plymouth on Tuesday, May 19 which saw a male suspect gain entry to two businesses via staff entrances.
In both cases, the suspect attempted to break into office areas containing safes before leaving empty-handed. This only came to light after employees came across the man in staff-only areas and reviewed their CCTV.
Priority Crime investigation Team (PCIT) detectives are appealing to retailers and licensed premises across Plymouth, Yelverton, Tavistock and the South Hams to review their CCTV footage between 2.10pm and 11pm on Tuesday, May 19.
Investigators believe the suspect could have tried to break into staff-only areas at other premises on the same day.
Officers are visiting as many premises as possible but fear that vital CCTV may be lost if all potential victims are not identified as soon as possible.
The suspect is described as a white male, of slim build, wearing black clothing and a cap. He is of average height and has a beard.
Anybody with information or who believes their business too may have been targeted is asked to call 101 or visit the police website quoting 50260128588
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