Members of the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) Tavistock have raised £6,000 by completing the challenging Dartmoor Marathon as a fundraising tribute to much-loved team member Jane Hilton, who died from brain cancer just five months ago.
They raised the funds for charity Brain Tumour Research by running the event to and from Tavistock.
A team spokesman said: “We thank everyone who donated to raise money for us and Brain Tumour Research, for those who cheered us on, provided snacks, and gave words of encouragement.”
Jane died last November, aged 55, after diagnosis for the most common and highly aggressive type of brain cancer, in 2023.
The A&E nurse dedicated more than 20 years of service to DSRT, volunteering countless hours for people in distress.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.