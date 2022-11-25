Trees of Light go on in Tavistock town centre
Subscribe newsletter
The Trees of Light were switched on at the front of Tavistock Town Hall last night by president of Tavistock Lions’ Club Paul Blowey, with sponsors Simon and Lucie Luke of Morris Bros. (Tavistock) Ltd and fellow club members attending and a large crowd of spectators.
The three trees were lifted up into their places last week by crane and Christmas lights attached, carried out by the town council.
Bulbs on the three Christmas trees are sponsored by an individual or family in celebration of a memory of a loved one or special occasion.
Money raised will once again go to charities – St Luke’s Hospice, Children’s Hospice South West and Plymouth & Cornwall Cancer Fund.
Marc Coles, owner of The Little Garden On The Square, a garden stall which has a spectacular view of the lights. said: ‘For over 20 years the Tavistock Lions, along with Tavistock Town Council, have been heralding the start of the Christmas season.
‘Not only have the Lion’s Trees Of Light raised tens of thousands of pounds for worthy causes, they instantly create a buzz around the town – long may it continue.’
This will be the 24th year the Lions club have organised the trees and in that time the displays have raised over £138,000 has been given to local charities.
To sponsor a light see the club’s website at www.tavistocklions.org.uk. Donations can also be made online through the Just Giving web page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/trees-of-light-2022.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |