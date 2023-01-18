Saplings were given away in Brentor on Saturday as part of a push to get more trees planted across Devon.
People were invited to come along to the village hall and collect up to five trees to plant in their garden to help green up the county. All the trees are broadleaf species and between 20cm and 40cm high. They have been supplied with tree protection shrouds and a planting and aftercare guide.
The event was run on a ‘first come first served’ basis until the trees ran out and bacon rolls and hot drinks were served.
The event was organised by Devon Wildlife Trust and Saving Devon’s Treescapes, with the Woodland Trust and the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund.