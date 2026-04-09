A 51-year-old Okehampton travel agent who believed he had been defrauded while abroad killed himself, an inquest was told.
Christopher Powney ended up owing money to many people as he hit financial difficulties, an Exeter inquest was told.
The coroner heard that he used money from his travel agency account to invest in high risk Bitcoin business ventures and was using money to try to recoup losses.
The inquest at Exeter Coroner's Court heard that he could not afford to pay his staff at his Okehampton based business and some left their jobs.
The hearing was told he borrowed £25,000 from his former partner but his life was spiralling downwards as he suffered with depression and made various attempts on his life.
His mother said Chris was a 'lovely lad' who liked helping people and was 'witty, funny and sarcastic'.
He went to his home in Sparrows Row, Okehampton, one day in July, 2024, after 'odd behaviour at work' when he left quickly.
Police were called due to welfare concerns and he was found hanged from a bedroom door.
Assistant coroner Luisa Nicholson recorded a suicide conclusion.
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