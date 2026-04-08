A group of novice and experienced textile artists are displaying their creations at an Okehampton museum.
Eight pieces of artwork are now hanging in the Museum of Dartmoor Life for visitors to see free of charge.
The works were inspired by the textures of the temperate rainforest of Dartmoor and made using textile techniques including felting and appliqué.
Kristy Turner, Museum of Dartmoor Life manager and curator, said: “The museum is always pleased to display the work of creatives inspired by Dartmoor’s amazing landscapes.
“These beautiful pieces really express the character of our local flora and fauna and we congratulate all involved. Do come and see them, free of charge, in the tourist Information room off the museum courtyard.”
The artworks were created for a three-year craft and community project, with mural panels made for the Ockment Centre and textile for Okehampton Primary School. Similar workshops were held in Tavistock, Bere Alston and Callington.
Students learned new skills, make friends and completed a project to connect with their communities.
Gill Cairns from West Devon Art Workshops led the project.
She said “It was great to see how everyone incorporated the different techniques learned on the course to produce beautiful individual pieces.”
One participant added "It was so inspiring to explore different wool felting techniques and embellishment methods under the expert tuition of Gill Cairns. The course gave us the tools and confidence to create very individual pieces of work reflecting various aspects of the Dartmoor temperate rainforest."
West Devon Art Workshops is a community arts organisation based in Tavistock. The workshops have recently opened dedicated art studios where a wide range of accessible, affordable art courses are run for the community and heavily discounted rates in order to reach as many people new to art as possible. More information available here: www.westdevonartworkshops.co.uk.
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