Anyone wanting to try morris dancing for the first time is offered free taster session by Okehampton’s Tinners Morris.
Michael Jecks, of Tinners Morris, said: “Anyone looking for a fun way to get moving is invited to try something a little different with Tinners Morris at a series of relaxed, friendly taster evenings. This is a chance to enjoy dancing, meet new people, and have a good laugh along the way.
“No experience is needed, just give it a go. Whether you can swing a stick and flick a hanky with gusto, or simply fancy trying something new, you’ll be made very welcome.”
The taster sessions are on Mondays, April 27, May 11 and May 18, 6pm-9pm, at All Saints’ Church Hall, Market Street.
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