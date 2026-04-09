Anyone wanting to try morris dancing for the first time is offered free taster session by Okehampton’s Tinners Morris.

Michael Jecks, of Tinners Morris, said: “Anyone looking for a fun way to get moving is invited to try something a little different with Tinners Morris at a series of relaxed, friendly taster evenings. This is a chance to enjoy dancing, meet new people, and have a good laugh along the way.

“No experience is needed, just give it a go. Whether you can swing a stick and flick a hanky with gusto, or simply fancy trying something new, you’ll be made very welcome.”

The taster sessions are on Mondays, April 27, May 11 and May 18, 6pm-9pm, at All Saints’ Church Hall, Market Street.

Tinners Morris are hosting a series of relaxed, friendly taster evenings in Okehampton on Mondays.
Tinners Morris are hosting a series of relaxed, friendly taster evenings in Okehampton on Mondays. ( Tinners Morris )