A volunteer mountain rescue team has been presented with a donation to buy a potentially life-saving machine.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT) Tavistock has received a grant of £3,000 from the Hospital Saturday Fund to buy an intubation airway training manikin. Intubation is an emergency medical procedure to insert a tube into the windpipe to restart breathing
John Abey, DSRT Tavisock medical officer, said: “This vital piece of medical training equipment will enable the team's medics to practice intubating an unconscious casualty - a potentially life-saving intervention in a real casualty.
“The Tavistock team is very grateful to the Hospital Saturday Fund for their generous grant and I was delighted to attend the presentation at Plymouth University receive the cheque.”
John was presented with the donation at the Hospital Saturday Fund’s charity presentation in Plymouth which saw over £113,000 to 25 South West charities.
Guests were also privileged to hear from Sonya Cassidy, actor and ambassador for Springboard Opportunity Group,a voluntary sector daycare provider for children with disabilities based in North Somerset.
Her inspiring address highlighted the importance of community, resilience and the vital role of supporting organisations.
The Hospital Saturday Fund provided grants to the following organisations: BASICS Devon (a volunteer doctor emergency response group), Beyond Dementia, Bowel Cancer West, Care for Kids North Devon, Children's Hospice South West, Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (Tavistock), Dartmouth Caring, DDRC Healthcare and Devon Air Ambulance.
It also helps Devon Mind, Exmoor Search and Rescue Team, FORCE Cancer Charity, Headway Plymouth, Hospiscare (Exeter), Hospital Radio Plymouth, iSightCornwall, Peninsula Medical Foundation, Pregnancy Crisis Care (Plymouth & SE Cornwall), Royal Devon Hospitals Charity, Sidmouth Hospice at Home, South West Blood Bikes, South Western Ambulance Charity, St Luke's Hospice Plymouth, Springboard Opportunity Group and the University of Plymouth.
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