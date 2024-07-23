“The church orchard is being mown for welly wanging and fun golf, the green outside the schoolroom is being planned for afternoon games, while scones are being baked for cream teas, and stallholders are getting ready for face-painting, friendship bracelet-making, plant sales and beautiful homemade crafts. In the evening there will be a live band and barbecue. The organisers are working really hard to have a traditional country day because, as they say, we live in a great village, in a beautiful area, let’s celebrate it!”