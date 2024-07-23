The communities of Chillaton and Marystowe are holding a traditional village show on Saturday (July 27) to raise funds for the village churchyard.
Villagers are asked to prepare for an event full of fun, fast and friendly rivalry as they engage in pitting their skills in gardening, photography and bakery against each other.
Joy Mcsmythurs, St Mary’s Church churchwarden, said: “The fun day is fast approaching and if you listen carefully you can hear the sound of cakes being mixed, secateurs snipping and camera shutters clicking – the village is preparing its entries for its fun day classes.
“The church orchard is being mown for welly wanging and fun golf, the green outside the schoolroom is being planned for afternoon games, while scones are being baked for cream teas, and stallholders are getting ready for face-painting, friendship bracelet-making, plant sales and beautiful homemade crafts. In the evening there will be a live band and barbecue. The organisers are working really hard to have a traditional country day because, as they say, we live in a great village, in a beautiful area, let’s celebrate it!”
All proceeds are for St Mary the Virgin Church and churchyard and the Virgin Arms (the pop up pub in the old Sunday School house next door to Marystowe Church. The event starts at 2.30pm and everyone is welcome. The postcode is PL16 0JA.
For more information on what’s on, and how to enter the classes please contact Joy 01822 860630 [email protected] or Bridget 07870 402671 [email protected]