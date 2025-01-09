A NEW online crime-fighting tool is being offered to Tavistock traders after increased complaints of shop theft.
There have been sporadic outbreaks of shoplifting affecting high value goods by sometimes organised thieves operating in pairs.
Tavistock community policing team has partnered with Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) and the police licensing office to promote the new national Disc scheme which helps protect businesses and helps tackle anti-social behaviour.
Disc is a secure online information sharing system which businesses can choose to sign up for in order to share details of offenders seen stealing, behaving suspiciously or violently or committing anti-social behaviour offences in shops or pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants.
The tool can be accessed on mobile phones or other devices and will include ‘mugshots’ of known offenders banned from premises and be used to receive alerts via instant messaging to share with fellow members. The alerts can be about threats to property, customers and staff.
Sgt Tom Ottley said: “We’ve been out and about in the town centre discussing any issues the public and businesses have. And have taken the chance to promote and explain the benefits of Disc.
“Traders and other businesses have occasionally had incidents of low-level crime and anti-social behaviour. Disc enables businesses to contact us directly to report crimes and share details with other businesses, so they can recognise offenders and keep an eye on them or ban them.
“It’s been very successful with several businesses either signing up on the spot where officers have been able to answer questions face-to-face.”
Janna Sanders, BID manager said: “There’s enthusiasm for Disc with several traders signing up.”
She said Disc will make the reporting of crime easier, reducing all crime and anti-social behaviour. Further details on Disc from Janna on [email protected]