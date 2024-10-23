A beloved independent trader has explained what forced him to leave high street.
Denis Mbu said he was very emotional about having to leave Tavistock high street after struggling to make a success of his business – the high quality delicatessen Carters on Brook Street which closed down earlier this month.
Shoppers from all around the region have been left disappointed to find the shop closed and a note on the door from Denis thanking his customers.
However, a multitude of issues have led to Denis giving up after trying hard for many years to make a profit and pay his suppliers. He is not one to shirk a challenge, having given up his medical equipment sales job to take the risk of taking on the business selling high quality food and drink in 2020 – the Covid year.
He then indulged his interest in food and drink selling his famous popular homemade coleslaw and sausage rolls, quiches, cakes and salads. Carters’ enticing range of West Country and rare products was not enough, though, and Denis was buffeted by a storm of economic issues, affecting him disproportionately.
He said: “I am gutted to have to give up the business. But it’s been a long struggle and I really tried to make a go of it. I hate letting down my customers. I have got to know so many personally and made many friends. But maybe I let my heart rule my head and went on too long. But I was always hoping the situation would improve and people would have more confidence and more in their pockets to spend.
“There’s many factors which have led to people cutting down on their spending and to my costs rising, which are common to many businesses, including the pandemic and the Ukraine war. But a major local factor was the closure of several banks in two years. I lost hundreds of customers a year who were not coming into Tavistock to do their banking any more. I could not come back from that major hit.”
He admits that diversifying might have saved Carters and said he wanted to thank his many loyal customers.