Tractor restored by volunteers raises £1,000 for children’s hospice

Members of the Tamar Restoration and Engineering Club, based in the Tamar Valley, have recently handed over a donation of £1,000 to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) following the completion of a restoration project.

The group was tasked with restoring a 1958 Nuffield DM4 tractor by a local farmer which was in need of extensive restoration to get back to full working order. The group spent hours working on the vehicle, fitting it with new rear wings, tyres, fuel pump, silencer and various other parts as well as treating it to a fresh coat of paint to restore it to its original colour scheme.

Once it was looking (and sounding) like new again the tractor was sold through Beech Auctions in Kelly Bray who, on finding out it was being auctioned for charity, generously waived their seller’s fee.

The small community group, made up of people from a variety of backgrounds all with a passion for engineering, work together on mechanical projects sharing tools, resources and knowledge on a completely voluntary basis. They never profit from their projects, instead they support local charities with donations from the sale of items once restored. After costs were taken out for this project, it was decided that £1,000 was to be donated to CHSW.

Annabel Roberts, area fundraiser for CHSW collected the donation on behalf of the children’s charity and thanked all of the members by saying: ‘This project has clearly been a labour of love, the hours and effort that have gone into the restoration is incredible and then to donate the funds raised is really generous. On behalf of all of the children and families we support I would like to thank you all for this donation and for your continued support.’

The group have now donated over £3,000 to CHSW since their first donation in 2019.

CHSW offers care and support to more than 500 children with life-limiting conditions and their families across the south west, through its three children’s hospices. Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell provides children from Plymouth and Cornwall with day visits, overnight stays, home visits, virtual support as well as end of life care and bereavement support.