Town’s flower club still blooms at 60 years old

ABOVE: Tavistock Flower Club long-standing members Janet Norman and Nita Keast cutting the 60th birthday celebration cake surrounded by other members. ( Deborah Asbridge )

TAVISTOCK Flower Club celebrated a milestone birthday last week — an occasion which had been postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

The diamond anniversary of the club was marked with a special lunch at the Bedford Hotel and it was a well attended, happy and colourful celebration.

Founded originally in Whitchurch the club ran for a year as the Whitchurch and Tavistock Flower Club. In January, 1961, the name Whitchurch was dropped, although the club continued to meet in the Whitchurch Village Hall for a while afterwards.

At about the same time, the club became affiliated to the Devon and Cornwall branch of the National Association of Flower Arranging Societies (NAFAS) which was an organisation also in it’s infancy at the time.

Over the years that followed Tavistock Flower Club was deeply involved with local events — its members enhancing innumerable venues in the vicinity with their flower arranging skills.

Floral demonstrations, competitions, outings and workshops have all added to the pleasure of membership.

Amongst the invited guests on Wednesday, April 27 were the area president and national associate of honour, Pat Penno and the area chairman, Maureen Olver.

Prior to the meal, the club chairman, June Chapman, invited a past member, the Reverend Judith Blowey, to say Grace.

The loyal toast was proposed by Pat Penno and Maureen Olver proposed a toast to NAFAS. Vivienne Thompson, the president of Tavistock Flower Club, gave the response.

Two of the longest serving members, Janet Norman and Nita Keast, concluded the meal with the cutting of the cake.

The afternoon continued with six arrangements by Alison Penno, a national demonstrator, who reflected the sparkle of the occasion with her theme, ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.’

Graduated shades of white, lent by roses, peonies, snapdragons and lilies, featured largely in all the displays. Heightened by various tones of green and enriched with the contrasting hues of anthuriums, gerberas, orchids, carnations and myrtle, the resulting designs were a beautiful example of a flower arranger’s art.

The vote of thanks was given by Sue Johns.