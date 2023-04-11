CALLINGTON Town Council are appealing for information following a vandalism incident at the cemetery.
Town council staff found the cemetery toilet in Callington vandalised this week, on Tuesday (April 11) and are appealing for people with information to come forward.
The council believes that the vandalism occurred sometime over the Easter weekend.
The council said: ‘The door was not locked, so there was no need whatsoever to cause this sort of damage.
‘The door will be taken off for repair as soon as materials have been purchased.
‘There is CCTV covering the cemetery so we will be checking this as a matter of urgency and passing footage on to the police.
‘If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the town council on 01579 384039 or email [email protected]’