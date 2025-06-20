The Dartmoor Trust is putting on two photographic exhibitions this summer. One at the Dartmoor National Park Authority’s Princetown Visitor Centre, the other at Belstone Methodist Chapel. Both are in collaboration with other local organisations.
The Princetown exhibition is in partnership with the Devon History Society and covers Devon in the 1920s, focusing on tourism on Dartmoor. This exhibition of interesting photographs from the period that saw a rapid increase in visitors to Dartmoor is open daily from June 17 until 27 July 2025 between 10am and 5pm. Entry is free.
The exhibition in the Belstone Methodist Chapel on the edge of the green, in the heart of the village, displays photographs of Dartmoor illustrating the wide spread of the Dartmoor Trust’s online archive of Dartmoor. The exhibition is a collaboration between the Dartmoor Trust and the West Devon Methodist Circuit which owns the building.
The full Dartmoor Trust archive is available free online at dartmoortrust.org, providing access to 60,000 wonderful photographs for as wide an audience as possible.
The trust is always looking for more photographs from the Dartmoor area to add to its collection. It would would love to hear from anyone who might have images that could be copied to the online archive so that these memories stay alive and provide evidence of changes to Dartmoor’s landscape and uses.
The exhibition is open from 2-5pm every Friday through to Monday from Saturday, June 21 until September 2025.
The tea shop at the chapel will also be open, so why not enjoy the photos and then have a cream tea or slice of homemade cake.
Please park if possible in the main car park on the edge of the village, as there is very limited parking in the village itself.
