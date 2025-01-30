Town councillor Cllr Ursula Mann, who is leading the plan with a steering group, said: “The final version of the plan reflects the voice of the community, encouraging affordable community-led housing, protecting green spaces, safeguarding community facilities, providing guidance for new development, and supporting projects like the proposed Tavistock railway, new skatepark and abbey remains. We need residents to get the word out and make sure to vote for the plan when the referendum is presented to the town.