A request for support for Tavistock’s Christmas lights has been answered again this year by local businesses who have dug deep to sponsor the fantastic lights display in St Eustachius’ churchyard.
Since introducing the colourful lights in the churchyard in centre of the town as a one-off back in 2019 to huge enthusiasm, Tavistock BID has gone on to seek financial backing to ensure they can be part of the town’s light show every year.
Thanks go to partner sponsors Westbridge Motors, The Original Pasty House and Tavistock & District Chamber of Commerce, and also to West Devon borough councillors Cllr Adam Bridgewater, Cllr Mandy Ewings, Cllr Anne Johnson, Cllr Neil Jory, Cllr Ursula Mann, Cllr Jeff Moody, Cllr Robert Oxborough, Cllr Debo Sellis and Cllr Pete Squire for their contribution. Also to associate sponsors the Tavistock Times Gazette, Church Lane, 76, Beside the Box and Devon county councillor Debo Sellis.
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “‘Tavistock has a reputation for some of the best Christmas lights in the region. The lead-up to Christmas is critical for businesses, more so this year with the cost-of-living crisis and scaled back Dickensian Evening, and we wanted to ensure that we put on a light show worth visiting for.
“We continue to fund lights in the streets of the town, with beautiful new strings on Brook Street this year, but to ensure we can continue to offer the colourful display in the churchyard, we need to seek funding. Support from local businesses ensures that we can do this without compromising our other commitments to the town’s businesses throughout the year. Shopping and eating under twinkling lights is a wonderful way to enjoy yourself at Christmas and we are really proud that our town tops the list when it comes to choosing a Christmas shopping destination.”