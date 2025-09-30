A new spooky scheme to widen access to Halloween activities has been unveiled by families has been unveiled.
Devon Libraries and Recycle Devon are giving a helping hand to families needing to spread the cost of living, but still look scary, and also help the environment by introducing Halloween costume swaps.
This October, families are invited to take part in Halloween costume swaps at Okehampton and Tavistock libraries.
Library users in both towns are encouraged to donate outgrown or no longer needed costumes in good, wearable condition to be reused.
Parents and carers can come to swap or re-home a pre-loved outfit. Costumes are available to take home at no cost, with no requirement to donate their own in response.
Kate Turner, of Libraries Unlimited which runs Devon Libraries, said: “Halloween is all about fun and creativity, but it can be incredibly wasteful. Halloween costume swaps are a wonderful way to reduce waste and save money. We are excited to be part of something that brings people together while doing good for the environment.”
A free Halloween costume swap rail will be set up in the libraries for hanging available costumes as an easy way for families to make dressing up for trick-or-treating not only ghastly good fun, but also affordable and planet-conscious.
Beth Lovell from Recycle Devon said: “With 40% of Halloween costumes being worn only once before being thrown away, partnering up with libraries to help costumes be reused as much as possible, whilst also helping local families, is brilliant.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.