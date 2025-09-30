A new spooky scheme to widen access to Halloween activities has been unveiled by families has been unveiled.

Devon Libraries and Recycle Devon are giving a helping hand to families needing to spread the cost of living, but still look scary, and also help the environment by introducing Halloween costume swaps.

This October, families are invited to take part in Halloween costume swaps at Okehampton and Tavistock libraries.

Library users in both towns are encouraged to donate outgrown or no longer needed costumes in good, wearable condition to be reused.

Parents and carers can come to swap or re-home a pre-loved outfit. Costumes are available to take home at no cost, with no requirement to donate their own in response.

A second-hand costume is a greener choice for spooky season because the manufacture of Halloween costumes generate over 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year. The equivalent of 83 million plastic bottles.

Kate Turner, of Libraries Unlimited which runs Devon Libraries, said: “Halloween is all about fun and creativity, but it can be incredibly wasteful. Halloween costume swaps are a wonderful way to reduce waste and save money. We are excited to be part of something that brings people together while doing good for the environment.”

A free Halloween costume swap rail will be set up in the libraries for hanging available costumes as an easy way for families to make dressing up for trick-or-treating not only ghastly good fun, but also affordable and planet-conscious.

Beth Lovell from Recycle Devon said: “With 40% of Halloween costumes being worn only once before being thrown away, partnering up with libraries to help costumes be reused as much as possible, whilst also helping local families, is brilliant.”

Denise Gatley demonstrating some of the donated costumes at Tavistock Library to help families join in World Book Day.
Tavistock Library is inviting families to donate and borrow pre-loved Halloween costumes to help children have a spooky time and also, to reduce waste. Pictured is a similar scheme for World Book Day at Tavistock Library. (Tindle)