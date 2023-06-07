A NEW mid-river structure shrouded in silver is attracting interest from residents in riverside homes and businesses in Tavistock.
For the past week Market Road has been closed to traffic as large bags of stone have been lifted into place in the River Tavy to create a temporary dam in order for safety work to the river bank retaining wall.
The dam will create a dry area below the river wall where workers will be starting to repair large gaps in the stonework. The voids are in danger of causing the wall to collapse into the water, unless mended before the winter weather increases the river height and flow and adds to the erosion.
Tavistock Town Council owns the road and wall and noticed subsidence next to the wall where cars park. The wall is a priority capital project.
Parking restrictions will remain in place until September when the repair work is due to be complete. The council assured businesses, including those in the Pannier Market, that loading and unloading of products and other items will be accommodated when needed.