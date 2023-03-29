‘His connection with the Times spanned several decades. He was a proof reader and what journalists often refer to as ‘a reliable source’ of information for the editorial department, but discreet with it. He was also often ‘missing in action’ for if Ted had to go on a swift mission that involved walking the length of Brook Street it might take him up to an hour, his progress frequently interrupted en route by townsfolk exchanging greetings or seeking his help during the many years he served town and borough as an independent councillor.