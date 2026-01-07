Further traffic disruption is looming in Tavistock with roadworks due to restart in Tavistock tomorrow, Thursday.
Over the coming month there will be there separate lots of works, for drainage work, tackling potholes and resurfacing.
Highways authority Devon County Council has confirmed the dates for the work.
Drainage work will be undertaken on the A390 Callington Road from January 8-23. This will involve daytime work under temporary traffic lights, running from Staple Tor Road down into Ford Street and the top half of Drakes Villas.
The A386 Plymouth Road, Abbey Place, Drake Villas (lower section) and Dolvin Road will have extensive patching and HFS [High Friction Surfacing] replacement from January 19 and 31. This work will be overnight 7pm-6am, with parking suspensions throughout. It is being carried out by Devon County Council.
Then on the A390 Callington Road from February 2 to 14, resurfacing will be carried out overnight (7pm-6am) over the drainage work site.
A DCC spokesperson added: “Any noisy work, such as removing the old surface, will be completed by 11pm every night or as close to that time as possible. The contractor is committed to doing its utmost to finish on time. However, surfacing work will continue throughout the night, ensuring that the road will be open by 6am every morning.”
See planned roadworks on this webpage on the county council's website Roadworks - Roads and transport.
