CONCERNS ABOUT waste in the Tavistock Meadows and canal have been raised by the town council.
The town’s works team manager is discussing with West Devon Borough Council a problem of household waste littering Tavistock Canal.
A community protection warning will be issued to the person responsible for the littering. There is also a separate issue of commercial food waste being left in public bins in the Meadows park which the town council is investigating.
New signs warning against dog fouling and feeding of ducks, which are blamed for attracting rats and contrary to bird flu regulations, will be installed in the Meadows.