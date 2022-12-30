Of those who prefer to tackle the world head on and use exercise to recover over 25% of respondents selected swimming as their exercise of choice, claiming being submerged in water makes them feel better, with 18% preferring a trip to the gym. Almost one in ten (9%) of those who exercise to recover are less fussy, stating that any exercise will do so long as it makes them feel like they have redeemed themselves for the night before. A further 15% of Brits who exercise to feel better put the onus on others to help with their recovery, relying on team sports, a motivating instructor or training with a friend to get them moving the day after their excesses.