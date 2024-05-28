Tavistock Titans enjoyed a competitive day at the Devon Ability Counts disability football tournament.
It was the finals day so the last tournament of the Devon Ability Counts leagues and the first time in two years at Crowndale at Tavistock.
Adrian Walker, Titans manager, said: “With over 500 players playing with all ranges of disability and playing fantastic football on a perfect sunny day it was a pleasure to see and host.
“We have male and female teams from all over Devon at the tournament and the teams are always looking for new players to help make the league bigger and better it’s the biggest Ability Counts leagues in the country so far.”
Adrian: “There was about 45 teams all together and the Titans had three teams playing. Unfortunately two of the Titans teams finished bottom of their leagues but the premier leaguer lads finished mid table which was excellent especially as the team changed players at Christmas. Because of this they were all new players on the squad and the intermediate team won the ‘Respect’ award alongside Plymouth Argyle FC.
“All in all it was a good day and great new friendships were made and existing ones strengthened.”
The club was formed to give juniors and adults with mental or physical disabilities the chance to play football. The club was formerly known as Tavistock Specials, but decided on a name change this year to bring it up to date and to attract a younger group of players to join.