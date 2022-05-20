Tiles fun at workshop

THERE was a creative buzz at Callington Town Hall on Saturday when Tamar Valley artist Rosie Fierek welcomed people to a drop in session to help create a new Callington mural. Rosie, known for murals in Gunnislake, Albaston and other spots around the valley, was inviting people to make a tile to add to her latest creation, a mural for Callington Town Hall. She hopes it will be installed in time for Honey Fair in October.

Everyone was given a piece of clay to roll out before printing it with a word which summed up what Callington means to them. The tiles will then be glazed and fired by Rosie in her kiln, to a temperature of more than 1200C so they are weatherproof.

Among those taking part was town councillor Maria Coakley, who chose the name of her cafe Nanny Oakley’s Cafe, named after the name Maria’s granddaughter gave her when she was very small ‘She couldn’t say the C in Coakley,’she explained.