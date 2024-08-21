VOLUNTEERS FROM Tidy Tavi gave up their time to clean the Monksmead estate in Tavistock yesterday, Wednesday, August 21.
Organised by Steve Hipsey and Jeff Moody, this newly introduced ‘mid-month’ litter pick was a great success.
The team met at the Meadowlands Pool at 10am and managed to collect five bags of litter, significantly improving the appearance of the Monksmead area.
Steve said: “It was great to have such an informal event. We enjoyed chatting and getting to know each other over drinks at the Whitchurch Inn afterwards."
The initiative aims to reach the areas of Tavistock that aren’t accessible by foot during the regular monthly litter picks the volunteer group host on the first Saturday of every month.
“We also hope that our mid-monthly sessions in housing estates might either encourage more volunteers to join us at Tidy Tavi or to inspire local residents to set up their own neighbourhood litter pick groups in their estates with the help of Tidy Tavi,” he continued.
More mid-month litter picks are planned to continue over the coming months. If you want to get involved and make a positive impact on the town, the events will be posted on the Tidy Tavi Facebook Page.