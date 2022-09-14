Tidy Tavi to mark 11th birthday

A great deal of litter was found amongst undergrowth that was quite dense in some places, with a considerable mound of black bags collected and disposed of by the West Devon Borough Council contractors as usual. ‘It is comforting to know that all the material collected is taken to the Energy from Waste facility in Devonport where it is used to generate electricity for the National Grid and heating for the naval base. Nothing goes to landfill!’ said a group spokesperson. A couple of larger fly tips were discovered during the morning and reported to WDBC via a very useful app called ‘Love Clean Streets’. The app, supported by Keep Britain Tidy, allows a mobile phone user to report the presence of litter or fly tips. It’s free, easy to use and can be downloaded from app stores. Details are available at www.lovecleanstreets.info.