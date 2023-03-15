A COMMUNITY life story exhibition about Tavistock’s Dolvin Road residents, past and present, is to be staged in April at a date to be confirmed.

Tavistock Museum is holding A Street Through Time Exhibition by Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) own ‘What Is Their Story’ Team

Experience a ‘through the keyhole’ look at daily life for residents of Dolvin Road, Tavistock.

The event is a through-the-keyhole glimpse of how people lived in the Bedford Cottages, an early example of social housing to solve housing shortages during the town’s 160 years ago.

More details on https://www.tavistockhistory.com/