Three more deaths recorded in West Devon

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Friday 11th November 2022 9:56 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

A total of 97 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 94 on the week before.

They were among 12,574 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.

A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.