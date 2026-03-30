A Tavistock cycling group for young people is celebrating three podium finishes at a national cross-country race series held over the weekend.
On March 28 and 29, five Dartmoor Velo cyclists competed in the Lloyds National MTB Cross Country Series, with three earning podium places.
On March 28, Sam Medland placed third in the youth and juvenile open, while Bryony Medland finished second in the youth and juvenile female race. On March 29, Sam Medland secured second place in the juvenile open, Bryony Medland won the juvenile female race, and Aoife Scawn took second place in the youth female race.
Dartmoor Velo is a cycling club for children aged eight to 16 in Tavistock.
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