A new employment scheme will be launched in Devon to help almost 6,000 people get into work over the next five years.
Connect to Work is a voluntary supported employment programme designed to help disabled people, those with health conditions, and those facing other complex barriers, to move into paid sustainable employment.
Participants who take part in the initiative will be supported by a dedicated specialist employment adviser who will provide tailored support to participants based on their health and employment needs, and address specific barriers.
Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council Cabinet member for assets and resources, said: “The Connect to Work programme is aiming to help people who could work but are currently being left behind through no fault of their own. Their talent is being left untapped and they’re not being given the opportunity to realise their potential. This scheme is looking to change that through the support on offer to not just help find work for people but to help them sustain their employment.
“By investing in people we can help them achieve their ambitions. As well as the one-to-one support for participants, employers will also be supported to promote inclusive employment practices and job development.”
Connect to Work is due to go live in Plymouth in November, and will then be rolled out in Devon and Torbay in December.
Those wishing to access the programme in Devon can do so via existing Employment and Youth Hubs which are located in Exeter, Crediton, Barnstaple, Newton Abbot and Honiton.
Devon County Council say that further centres are due to open to provide greater geographical coverage and access.
Skilled advisors will help individuals to identify whether Connect to Work is right for them and provide support to access their nearest and most appropriate provider.
If Connect to Work is not the right choice, individuals will receive advice and guidance on a range of alternatives to help them progress into employment or further education and training.
For more information on how to access employment support in Devon, visit: www.devon.gov.uk/economy/employment-inward-investment/connect-to-work/
