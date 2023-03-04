Latchley Station c 1910. Members of the Woolcock and Thomas families including Frank Woolcock, Sarah Thomas later to be Sarah Jenkins (station mistress), John Thomas, Dorothy and Leslie Woolcock. Note the London and Paris poster in the background.
