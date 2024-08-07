Children gathered in the beautiful surroundings of The Garden House at Buckland Monachorum for a teddy bear event.
The Teddy Bears’ Picnic summer holiday activity included a teddy trail in the gardens, a story-telling on the lawns of the house, a word puzzle competition to win a cupcake and face-painting.
Organiser and author Salema Cornick explained: “We welcomed families to The Garden House to enjoy and explore our gardens which are stunning at this time of year, by asking them to take part in a teddy trail and a word competition and then to sit down with their own teddies and listen to a story-telling. It certainly went down well and encouraged them to look at our plants and enjoy being outside.”
The stories were read from in-house children’s books written by Salema and illustrated by Maria Outram, both who work at The Garden House.
Charlie Roberts, of Horrabridge, took his children Georgie, 4, and Rhys, 2, to the event: “It’s a good way of spending some time together having fun outdoors. They both loved hunting the teddies in the wild part and more formal gardens. They had to unscramble letters correctly and spell cookie, then collect a cupcake at the cafe. They liked it so much they sat still and quiet for two story-telling sessions from two books they sell here.”
Tessa Hodgson, of Tavistock, took her daughter Isla with her friend Ledro Walcot-Earle and his grandmother to the teddy event. Tessa said: “Both of them are really enjoying themselves.”