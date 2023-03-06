THE TAMAR Valley communities have been celebrating all things Cornwall with their St Piran’s Day events.
Gunnislake Village Hall held its St Piran’s Day event on Saturday (March 4), the first one that’s been held in the hall in three years. Locals gathered in the village hall to enjoy saffron cake, craft stalls, storytelling sessions and a special welcoming from Town Crier for Calstock, Hilary Fairhurst. Many got into the spirit of the day by donning their Cornish clothing and tartan, and tucking into a pasty (of course).
At Delaware Primary Academy on Monday (March 6), pupils were excited by a visit from Calstock Rubber Band fronted by Rosie Fierek. The band performed traditional Cornish songs including ‘Cornwall My Home’, ‘Trelawny’ and ‘Camborne Hill’. The children blasted out the Cornish athems with each year group also performing a Cornish dance that they had learnt for the day.