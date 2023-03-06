Gunnislake Village Hall held its St Piran’s Day event on Saturday (March 4), the first one that’s been held in the hall in three years. Locals gathered in the village hall to enjoy saffron cake, craft stalls, storytelling sessions and a special welcoming from Town Crier for Calstock, Hilary Fairhurst. Many got into the spirit of the day by donning their Cornish clothing and tartan, and tucking into a pasty (of course).