The search is on for Buddy the elf

Tavistock Musical Theatre Company is searching for a very special person to play the leading role in its forthcoming community production of the modern-day classic Elf The Musical.

As auditions for the show take place this month, the hunt is on for an actor who can play the central role of Buddy, the elf, whose joyful story will bring Christmas cheer to young and old alike.

The company is looking for a Buddy who can sing and dance, is in the age range of 18 to 40 and has great comic timing.

Actor Will Ferrell took the role in the hit film Elf and the musical version is based largely on the hugely successful movie which tells the story of Buddy and his journey to discover his true identity.

Auditions for all the adult roles in the Tavistock production take place on Wednesday, June 15 and Friday, June 24 starting at 7.30pm at Tavistock Printworks (formerly Kingdon House).

The adult roles are Buddy, Jovie, Emily and Walter Hobbs, Santa, Mr Greenway and Debs.

Auditions for children’s roles (ages 7-16) take place at Tavistock Football Club on Saturday, June 18. For further details and audition pieces, please email [email protected]

The show, at Tavistock Town Hall, will open on the evening of Wednesday November 23 with further evening performances on Thursday November 24, Friday November 25 and Saturday November 26.

Matinee performances are on Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27.

Tickets will go on sale from September.

With an awesome number of award-winning productions behind them, the company is thrilled to be able to perform such a cheerful show after Covid-19 meant they had not been able to stage a production since the near sell-out production of The Sound of Music in 2019.