The gospel choir that goes above and beyond to help where they can
Subscribe newsletter
THE GENEROUS Callington Community Gospel Choir are back fundraising once more with their next free concert this month to raise funds for a new stage at Calstock Arts, Kat Archer writes.
The community choir which has raised £87,000 for charities since being set up has selected Calstock Arts as its next fundraising venture to help replace the current creaky stage. The choir will be performing an uplifting and energetic performance in the hope of raising as much money as they can through donations.
The gospel choir is based at Stoke Climsland Village Hall and is an adult choir for anyone over the age of 18 years. It was set up around 17 years ago by Steven Dawe.
Founder, musical director and musician, Steve said: ‘I always wanted to sing for a gospel choir but I couldn’t find one.’
Steve explained that it was the death of his father that inspired him to set up the gospel choir and follow his dream.
‘My dad taught me to chase my dreams. He said if there was anything I wanted to do in life, to do it now and not leave it until it was too late.
‘With no previous experience, I set up the gospel choir and it’s been quite an interesting 17-year journey.’
‘People who join the choir often find themselves being transformed because of what we sing and how we sing it.
‘The music sets you alight and it’s great to be a part of it.
‘Most people that sign up with the choir are with the choir for life.’
The Callington choir is now a fully-fledged 48-strong choir that performs across the South West and in Europe with one of their highlights being when they provided the backing vocals for singer Leona Lewis’ on her final night of her UK ‘I Am’ 2016 tour.
Aside from spreading joy to audiences with their uplifting performances, fundraising is a major part of the choir’s aim.
Over the years the choir has helped cancer charities, mental health charities, infant death, humanitarian aid and many more charitable organisations through their concerts.
Gospel-enthusiast, Steve said: ‘All the money raised goes to charity or the upkeep of the choir, such as maintenance of equipment.
The ethos Steve upholds is that he wants gospel music to be accessible to all.
‘I’ve always made the concerts free and invited donations. I would rather sing to a full venue and raise £400 than sing to 20 people that have paid £20 for a ticket.
‘I want gospel music to be made available to everyone.
‘Gospel means good news and it’s what we’re about. We’re trying to lift the mood of society.’
Their concert at Calstock Arts on Saturday, October 29 will include songs featured in Sister Act among a plethora of others.
Steve contacted Calstock Arts to see if there was anything the choir could do to help fundraise for Calstock arts based at The Old Chapel and the stage was mentioned.
The current stage is in need of replacement as it has begun creaking.
The cost of a new stage will be around £5,000 and will not only provide a stable platform for musicians but will also provide a better view for seated audiences.
Debbie Lawton, treasurer and trustee at Calstock Arts said: ‘We need a modular stage that we can put up easily and take apart.
‘The stage we have is quite elderly. It’s around 8-10 years old and it’s getting to the stage where it’s now creaking. It’s noticeably creaky so we want to get it sorted.
‘We would rather replace it now before it becomes unsafe.
‘Steve and the choir group has kindly said they would like to do a fundraiser and are being very generous and offering to do the concert for free.
‘We have applied for a grant that will hopefully cover 80% of the stage cost but we are waiting to hear if we will receive the grant. The stage will cost around £5,000.
‘Fingers crossed we get the grant, but if we don’t, we will have to do more fundraising.’
The art centre has recently conducted fundraising for a new defibrillator that is being installed shortly.
Steve and the gospel choir are looking forward to a fun-filled evening and performing at the venue.
‘Performing in a new venue is exciting. Calstock Arts is an excellent performance arts venue, said Steve.
‘The Old Chapel is intimate. It’s a lovely venue. For me, as a musical director, being in an intimate setting allows us to make a connection with the audience.
‘Gospel music really has a way of touching people in their hearts. All our songs we will be performing are very uplifting, high-energy and high emotion.
‘It will be a full-on, uplifting evening.’
For more information about the event visit the Calstock Arts website at: www.calstockarts.org or contact the Callington Community Gospel Choir at: [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |