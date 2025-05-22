Health staff at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth have been applauded for their care of people with learning disabilities and other extra needs.
Every year University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) hosts the Learning Disability and Autism Awards to celebrate staff who go above and beyond in their everyday clinical practice to support people with learning disabilities or who are autistic.
The awards are designed to celebrate staff and teams who have committed to make four or more reasonable adjustments to their departments or wards to help improve the patient experience, especially for patients with a learning disability, difficulty or who are autistic.
The event was attended by UHP staff and members of the Derriford User Group, who work really hard as advisors to the health trust on all aspects of accessibility.
This year’s awards were presented to: Geraldine Bangit, Steve Jenkins and Susana Lopes on Sharp Ward; Shelagh Mullarkey, of MRI appointments; Zakk Sharp, dietician; Michelle Thomas, cystic fibrosis specialist physiotherapist; Georgina May, operating department practitioner; James Gulliver, gastroenteritis consultant; Ally Guest, emergency healthcare assistant; Jonathon Manley, urology consultant and colleagues Nigel Booth and Allina Keeler for the Cumberland Centre Urgent Treatment Centre.
Saoirse Read, learning disability and autism consultant nurse, said: “I am so incredibly proud of staff who put so much effort in going above and beyond for our patients. Simple adjustments can make such a difference to a patient’s experience, making them feel safe and well when they come in for appointments”.
Liz Cox, deputy chief nurse, said: "It’s important to celebrate our staff who do a fantastic job welcoming our communities with a learning disability or a learning difficulty into our organisation. We want to thank our wonderful staff, departments and wards in making reasonable adjustments for people accessing our services, and enabling them to feel safe and well whilst they do so.”