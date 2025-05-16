A fresh call has gone out to those eligible for a spring Covid-19 vaccination , as the NHS says that less than half entitled to the vaccine have taken up the offer.
Data published on May 8 shows that 47.9 per cent of eligible people in the South West have now received their Covid-19 spring vaccination.
The programme started on April 1, with invitations sent out to those eligible. The NHS has already having delivered almost half a million vaccinations. Those aged over 75 and over and people who are immunosuppressed are eligible for the free vaccine. Invitations have been sent out to all those
Dr Trevor Smith, regional medical director for NHS England South West, said: “We have been lucky enough to have some sunshine over the last few weeks, and many of us will be spending more time with friends and family. However, the Covid-19 virus is still circulating and can be dangerous for those most at risk, such as older people or those who are immunosuppressed.
“The team in the South West have been working hard to provide Covid-19 vaccinations and have now delivered almost half a million doses, but there is still a large population who are eligible and have not yet come forward.
“Protection against Covid-19 can fade over time and there is now only one month left to get your spring Covid-19 vaccination, so it is important you come forward and book your appointment.”
Appointments for the spring vaccination programme are only available to book until June 16 with the last appointments taking place on June 17.
To book an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination, or to find out more about eligibility, visit the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/bookcovid), use the NHS App or call 119.
In addition to booked appointments, there are also walk-in clinics available. These can be found on the NHS walk-in finder.