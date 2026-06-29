The birthplace of the cream tea celebrated the best of its professional bakers at the annual Tavistock Cream Tea Week competition.
The festival of baking culminated in a fete on Sunday, June 28, with fun family events and a public tasting in the town hall.
Inspired by two countries’ histories, the coveted champion of champions’ title was awarded to Ummihan (Ummi) Kuyturka of Aroma cafe for Ummi’s Journey from Tavistock Abbey to Mesopotamia, an orange and pistachio scone served with cream, jam and orange honey.
Ummi said: “I created something special by connecting two wonderful histories.
“Tavistock Abbey represents the rich heritage of this town, while Mesopotamia is known as the cradle of agriculture, where the earliest farming and bread-making began.
“It was a beautiful way to connect the origins of food with the history of Tavistock. It’s celebrating British tradition while telling a story through flavour. A favourite moment was when one of the judges picked up the scone, smelled it and immediately said, ‘the aroma is amazing’.”
Fifteen businesses crafted imaginative and delicious cream teas, including inventive twists on beloved classics like Marmite on Toast and Lemon Meringue Pie.
Competition judges Tavistock mayor Cllr Anne Johnson and deputy mayor Cllr Jeff Moody were joined by Tim Randell, of Tavistock Chamber of Commerce, and author Terry Green.
Janna Sanders, of Tavistock BID, thanked businesses, volunteers, Tavistock Town Council and Miss Ivy Events for their support: “The effort that has gone into creating these amazing new dishes is outstanding and we, rightly, should be very proud of our exceptional foodie town.”
The Lemon Grove Café won best scone for its cheese and thyme scone, the Bedford Hotel was awarded most innovative savoury cream tea for chef Raoul’s Marmite on Toast cheese scone, Dartmoor Ale marmite butter, and pickled and walnut jam. Dukes Coffee House’s Mexican tribute won the most innovative sweet cream tea.
Extra runner-up awards were presented to Café Liaison and Coffee & Cream Patisserie. The public vote award was claimed by Coffee & Cream Patisserie for its Banoffee Cream Tea.
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