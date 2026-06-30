Winkleigh residents have a chance to make their garden flutter and bloom this summer, as national housebuilder Lovell Homes launches ‘The Wings of Winkleigh’ competition.
The competition is being held to celebrate Devon’s diverse wildlife, particularly its exceptional variety of butterflies, as part of the housebuilder’s commitment to supporting the area that is home to its Castle Green development.
To enter the competition, which runs from 29 June until 27 July, residents need to submit their name and contact details. The winner and runners-up will then be selected at random. First place will win a butterfly habitat box and a £50 National Garden Centre gift voucher. Two runners-up will also each win a butterfly habitat box.
Ross Field, Regional Managing Director for Lovell South West, said: “Devon is a place of exceptional natural beauty and biodiversity, so we wanted to create a community-centred competition that would celebrate that.”
The housebuilder has also teamed up with pupils from Winkleigh Primary School to create a stunning display of butterfly artwork, in support of the competition. Arts and craft supplies were donated to the school, and Year 6 pupils created their own butterfly designs, which will be featured in the Castle Green show home.
Charlotte McLean, Year 6 teacher at Winkleigh Primary School, said: “Year 6 have loved being involved with this project and thoroughly enjoyed the time they had to explore some new resources to create their butterfly art.
“They are all looking forward to being able to see their artwork on show in the show home soon! Thank you to Lovell Homes for the generous donation of resources that enabled the children to create their designs.”
Entries can be submitted in person at the Castle Green show home, via the online form, or by commenting your name under the competition post on the Lovell Homes Instagram.
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