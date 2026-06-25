SINGER Sam Ryder will bring one of musical theatre's biggest roles to Devon when he stars in a new UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.
The Eurovision star has been cast in the lead role in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic rock musical, which comes to Theatre Royal Plymouth from August 3 to 14, 2027.
The production heads out on a major UK tour after acclaimed West End runs at the London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Producer Michael Harrison said audiences had given the new production a "phenomenal response" and praised Ryder's "electrifying performance".
“The tremendous buzz generated by Saturday night’s first performance at The London Palladium underlines just how special this iconic musical remains, and we are thrilled that audiences across the country will now have the opportunity to experience Tim Sheader’s visionary staging, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary score, and Sam Ryder’s electrifying performance.
“This is fantastic news for touring theatre and audiences throughout the UK, ensuring that this remarkable production can be enjoyed by many more people following our seasons at The London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane,” Harrison said.
The rock opera tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas and features classic songs including Superstar, I Don't Know How to Love Him and Gethsemane.
Originally released as a concept album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971 before enjoying an eight-year West End run, becoming the longest-running musical in London at the time.
The production is directed by Tim Sheader, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Tom Scutt.
Further casting will be announced later. Tickets go on sale soon.
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