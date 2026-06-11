Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You have strong ideas and solid support around you, yet you wisely refuse to rush until funding is secure. Staying in the background helps you observe, learn and protect your advantage. Later in the week, complete paperwork carefully, sign agreements and prepare for your next decisive move.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A new project gathers momentum thanks to your creative flair and practical skill. Influential people are impressed and want you involved, yet a rival may try to edge in. Stay alert, trust your authority and, if needed, keep your plans private until your position feels fully secure.
Gemini (May22/June21)
A sensible relative encourages you to review finances more seriously, and they have a point. Rising costs call for a smarter approach. Use your resources well, organise expenses carefully and take pride in practical, beautiful creations. Bringing order to possessions and spending will steady both mood and outlook.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You may discover that certain confidential matters were not as private as you believed. A friend or colleague’s disloyalty hurts deeply and leaves you weary of pleasing others. This week asks you to decide where your loyalty truly belongs and how much of yourself others genuinely deserve.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A quieter, more private mood asks you to nurture your inner life rather than get tangled in everyone else’s affairs. Spiritual interests prove rewarding now. The more relaxed and centred you become within yourself, the more that calm confidence begins to shine through every corner of your world.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Group events and community activities become valuable learning experiences, opening doors through new contacts and fresh ideas. Even healthy competition with a friend encourages mutual success. Career prospects look especially bright thanks to a strong connection with a senior colleague, and a better-paid opportunity could soon appear.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
An unexpected opening may look tempting, but pause before saying yes. Even a bargain can cost too much if timing is wrong. Be cautious in business and money matters. Wise advice from a practical friend helps you see that an even better option may arrive later on.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Staying physically active will help ease irritation when things fail to go exactly to plan. Patience is shorter than usual, so let someone else lead if needed. Share your ideas openly. If single, simply showing interest in a newcomer could be enough to spark a promising connection.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Shared property, possessions or financial matters draw you into complex dealings with others, testing your patience more than once. Although conflict is possible, this is your chance to be clear about what you want and what you expect. Ask others to be equally honest in return.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You may find it difficult to put hopes and feelings into words, yet honesty matters now. There is no need to pretend all is well if it is not. Speak frankly to those you trust. Their understanding and helpful suggestions could guide you towards a much-needed solution.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A partner or housemate may need temporary financial help, but you must balance generosity with your own obligations. Serious decisions about borrowing, buying or investing are best postponed. Information arriving later in the week brings fresh understanding and helps you resolve a tense or disputed situation sensibly.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
This is a good moment to reflect on health, work and lifestyle, and to ask where improvements are needed most. Think about what would make daily life more fulfilling. A well-connected friend could play an important part in helping you move closer to a treasured personal aim.
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