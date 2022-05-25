Teenagers call for new court to play basketball

The basketball team have launched an online petition for a court in the Meadows.

TEENAGERS who say they have been driven off basketball courts in Tavistock by drug users are calling for a new venue in the centre of town.

Members of the Tavistock College basketball team have launched an online petition for a court in the Meadows.

They say they are scared to use any of the courts in the town because they have been taken over by people using drugs and smoking.

The team, aged between 14 and 15, said in a joint statement: ‘We think the reason for a new court to be built is that many basketball players in Tavistock say there is a severe lack of appropriate basketball courts in the Tavistock area.

‘As a person who plays basketball for a team it is extremely hard to practice in my free time as it is for many other people who play basketball .

‘By building a court this will inspire upcoming younger athletes to start playing, promote fitness and create relationships with the people from Tavistock and beyond.’

The team, which has a pool of around 20 players, said the game was getting more popular in the UK, but it was difficult to find somewhere to play and get involved in basketball in a small town like Tavistock, compared to larger, more urban areas, because it was ‘lacking the proper infrastructure.’

The statement adds: ‘Even though there are courts in Tavistock almost all of these have been “taken over” by the people who smoke and use drugs, making these courts almost like drug dens, which makes people scared to even try to play basketball there.’

The players accept it is possible a new court might go the same way as the others in the town, but said they thought that ‘extremely unlikely’ as the Meadows would be continually in plain sight.

Their statement said that all the courts that are being used as drug dens are tucked away and hidden.

It said: ‘Unless you had done research or asked around you wouldn’t know that they even existed, which makes it ideal for it to be used for smoking and using drugs, whereas if a court was to be built it would be built in the heart of Tavistock, which is very lively and the community would remove the possibility of drug users populating the area.

‘It would also provide a replacement activity for many young people who smoke and use drugs which will overall make Tavistock a happier and more friendly place.’

One of the team added: ‘If you want to go somewhere to practice or play you have got to literally travel miles to find somewhere suitable.

‘There are other courts in places around Tavistock which are much smaller than the town. If anyone can come up with a site where a court could be built in Tavistock, then we would be very grateful as we feel it is needed.’