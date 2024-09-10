Teddy abseils and church tower climbs are on offer at All Saints’ Parish Church Okehampton’s open day on Saturday (September 14).
There is even a chance to make the climb at sunrise.
The open day is designed to give anyone, whether a church-goer or not, the chance to come into the church and see how it is a centre for the community.
Church verger Ruth Cartlidge said: “The open day is for anyone to enjoy themselves. Most people only come to church for funerals or weddings, this shows there’s so much more happening.”
Families are offered a day of fun and exploration which includes taking teddy bears to have an abseil off the tower.
There is a special early morning sunrise climb to the top at 6.15am and throughout the day to enjoy the spectacular view.
While the open day is free, a charge is made for the tower climbs and bookings can be made by calling Ruth on 07551 655424.
Outside there will be a children’s treasure hunt, while inside will be a hive of activity, including a history talk by the Rev Paul Fitzgerald, a children’s homemade paper aeroplane competition to see how far they fly from the pulpit, a tower bell and church organ demonstration, a musical quartet concert and a community choir concert.
Refreshments will also be offered all day with breakfasts, cream teas, filled rolls and cakes. At 8pm the revelry continues with an open mic session and licensed bar.
