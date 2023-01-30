Whitchurch Primary School and Horrabridge Primary and Nursery School will be partially closed on Wednesday, February 1 as teachers take strike action.
The school will be open to certain year groups or bubbles on Wednesday and fully open again on Thursday.
The National Education Union (NEU) which represents teachers, school support staff is the main and largest union involved in strike action which will take place again on March 2, 15 and 16 affecting South West schools.
The union says it decided to take strike action after the ‘failure by the Secretary of State in England and the employers in Wales to ensure enough money is available to pay a fully-funded increase in pay for teachers which at least matches inflation, and which begins to restore lost pay.’
In a statement to the Times Deputy Trust Leader of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, Susanne Kiff, said: ‘We are supportive of colleagues who are taking the decision to strike following a rigorous national consultation process and will ensure that all schools can operate for the maximum number of pupils as is safe and right on strike days.’
She acknowledged the recruitment and retention of staff was a ‘pressing concern across the country and acutely within Devon’.
Tavistock College will be partially open on Wednesday. In a letter to parents principal Tristan Muller-Forster said: We will only be able to provide a partial opening for certain year groups due to staff ratios and maintaining operational safety, please see details below;
Years 7 - 10 - School closed for these young people
Year 12 - School closed for these young people
Year 11 - School open for all young people, with potential for adapted curriculum experiences due to staff absences.
Year 13 - School open for all young people to study, revise for and sit their mock exams, although no lessons will be delivered.
We will also be open for our most vulnerable young people where a ‘Support School’ will be put in place, details of this will be shared with these students and parents / carers directly.'