Sarah Pascall, who teaches year three at Horrabridge School, is planning on scaling Mount Snowdon, the second highest mountain in the UK at 1000m, to raise money for Brake.
The charity is supporting her best friend Rachel Boon, from Horrabridge, after her husband Dave died in a crash between Mary Tavy and Lydford in December last year.
Sarah, of Horrabridge, said: “I love walking on Dartmoor and have done the 13 tors challenge with 17 miles of walking in one day for Marie Curie, so I’m ready and confident for Snowdon. I have also done the Midnight Walk for St Luke’s Hospice to mark my fortieth birthday when St Luke’s was marking its fortieth as well. I also did a skydive for Children’s Hospice South West.
“It’s very sad that Dave died and Rachel, my very close friend, was devastated. She and her family received very good support from the road safety charity Brake which campaigns for safer roads in certain places, but also supports people bereaved and seriously injured by road crashes. She has a case worker from Brake who call her regularly and is there to call if needed to speak to.”
Rachel said: “Sarah has been a real support since losing Dave, quietly by my side when I've needed her, recognising how to help which isn't easy in such a devastating situation as this.
“I am already so proud of her for setting herself such a personal challenge to climb Snowdon in Dave's memory.
“Brake have literally been a lifeline for me at such a time of immense trauma and grief. What Sarah is doing for such an amazing charity is fantastic. It will enable Brake to continue to support those that need their help. Please sponsor her.”
Sarah, married to Ryan with a daughter Lyra, estimates the nine-mile climb will take six hours on Saturday, August 31. To donate to Sarah’s justgiving page go to Sarah’s Mountain Climb for Brake, the road safety charity at this link: rb.gy/h7m2fe