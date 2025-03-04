We would like to extend our sincere thanks to those who made this year’s sale such a success: the Hill family, Horn family, and Geake family for generously supplying the dung; Stags for kindly allowing us to use Tavistock Livestock Centre as our base in town; Tower Leaflet Distribution Plymouth for helping to spread the word by distributing flyers; the Tavistock Times for their fantastic support in promoting the sale; and Donna Penwill for saving up all her bags for us to use.