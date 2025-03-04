Tavistock Young Farmers’ Club has raised a fabulous sum with its annual dung run.
The club’s Annual Charity Dung Sale, held last Saturday, has raised over £3,500 for Devon Air Ambulance and Tavistock YFC club funds.
It saw members shovel up dung donated from local farmers and then deliver it to grateful gardeners and growers who had placed orders with the club in advance.
The dung has been gratefully received by growers and gardeners, spared the heavy work of hauling their own muck as they get started on preparing their plots for the growing season.
Thanks to the incredible support of the local community, members delivered over 1,400 bags and ten bulk loads of dung to keen gardeners and growers across the area.
A club spokesperson said: “This much-loved event would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our Tavistock YFC members, who spent countless hours bagging and delivering dung to ensure all orders were fulfilled.
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to those who made this year’s sale such a success: the Hill family, Horn family, and Geake family for generously supplying the dung; Stags for kindly allowing us to use Tavistock Livestock Centre as our base in town; Tower Leaflet Distribution Plymouth for helping to spread the word by distributing flyers; the Tavistock Times for their fantastic support in promoting the sale; and Donna Penwill for saving up all her bags for us to use.
They added: “Tavistock YFC would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who placed an order and supported this year’s sale. Every purchase has contributed to raising funds for two fantastic causes, and we couldn’t have done it without the generosity of our local community. See you next year for another great sale!”