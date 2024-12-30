CHRISTMAS trees are being collected up for a good cause by Tavistock Young Farmers Club.
Club members taking part in the event on Saturday, January 4 say they will cover the town and surrounding area up to a ten-mile radius.
With a minimum suggested donation of £5 per tree, money is being raised for the Devon Air Ambulance and Tavistock YFC funds.
To arrange for your tree to be collected, contact Tavistock YFC on Facebook Messenger, email [email protected], or call/text 07880 687501.
The Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) made almost 1,400 missions by helicopter in 2023 and 861 critical care car callouts. The DAA Trust raises funds to keep the charity’s two helicopters in the air and to run the fleet of emergency road vehicles.