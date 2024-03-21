Young author Chloe Hall is celebrating the publication of her first book which she hopes will help support people with their mental health.
Chloe, 21, was finally accepted by Cornwall publishers United Writers after numerous rejections and resorted to contacting publishers direct after getting no help from 98 literary agents, which she puts down to her being a new unpublished author.
She lives in Tavistock where her parents have retired, after moving back to the town, having worked t Mount Kelly College.. She has used landmarks such as the town’s river, viaduct and church in her book Dragging a Donkey Through Treacle.
Chloe said: “The book is a mystery on a mental wellbeing theme. It's about a young woman called Dipali, who sees a harrowing scene on a rural viaduct, where somebody looks set to jump. she tries to talk them down, but her dog clatters into her and she is knocked unconscious.
“When she wakes up, she is in hospital, and she doesn't remember the encounter at all. The rest of the book is about her uncovering the truth.The story features an all star cast of young protagonists (and some OAPs for good measure). It's a tragic, modern tale, funny and heartbreaking.
“I can't actually remember the moment when I came up with the title, but I wanted to create a metaphor for the struggles everyone faces with their mental wellbeing. I've actually had the title for years - before I had any real details on what story I wanted to tell! However, I knew that I wanted to write a mystery with a twist, in other words not feature a murder but a puzzle, or two as it turned out.”
She takes inspiration for her often humorous quirky characters from real life, carrying a notebook wherever she goes and jotting down ideas, whether in a Tavistock cafe or working at Derriford Hospital part time as a receptionist, she is always people watching: “For as long as I can remember, books, stories and writing have mattered a great deal to me. I am a volunteer blogger for a branch of Mind, and Poverty Child. I have been lucky to have forty articles published on those charities' websites.”
Her motivations to become a professional writer came when Devon children’s writer Claire Barker visited her school in Oxfordshire talked to her when she was eight Aged eight: “Her enthusiasm and kindness stayed with me. After that, I always told people I wanted to be an author.In terms of this book, my inspiration came from interactions I have had from day to day. It's clear to me that everyone has their own ‘treacle’.
“I have found that a routine is really important. Having a place to write, sitting down at the same sort of time every day, and having a dog who wants to go for a walk every time I need to think things through! It took me about 5 months to write it, and I aimed to write 1,200 words a day. “