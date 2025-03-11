VOLUNTEER rescuers have officially unveiled their new incident control vehicle after a fundraising campaign to honour a late member.
Tavistock Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team's (DSRT) new command and control van had a ceremonial launch at its HQ on Abbey Rise after a £20,000 appeal to fund the bespoke converted van.
The van acts as the base for the team and other first responders from the emergency services at the scene of a search for a lost or injured person, for instance. It features all the communication equipment needed to link the volunteers and the professionals. A large digital screen dominates and portrays a map of the search area or imagery/video of the scene or casualty if required.
The van is named Terry, in memory of former team member Terry Bumford, who died several years ago.
Terry was a former Royal Marine who used his commando skills to upgrade the team’s communications when he joined 40 years ago and after serving in the Falklands War, was the first in the South West to qualify as a search dog handler, setting the example for dog handlers in the other Dartmoor teams.
Terry was renowned for his booming voice (the result of a slight deafness). He was popular for his enthusiastic and cheerful nature and organised fundraising and social events. After retiring from DSRT he gave talks on the team and was awarded lifetime membership.
Paul Taylor, DSRT vehicle officer, said: “This vehicle is a big step change in our capability to support operations on the scene. Technology and capability has moved on massively in the 20 years since the last control vehicle. A modern version for mountain rescue was badly needed.
“It has advanced IT capability WiFi, 4G, VHF radios and IT command and control systems such as maps, allowing search managers to track and coordinate the team on the hills in all weathers, day or night.”